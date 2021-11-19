63.6 F
The Villages
Friday, November 19, 2021
Man arrested after allegedly snatching phone from woman during fight over money

By Meta Minton
Andrew Aaron Beigh
A man was arrested after allegedly snatching a phone from a woman during a fight over money.

Andrew Aaron Beigh, 34, was arrested Tuesday at his home at 123 E. High St. on a felony charge of depriving use of 911, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He and his girlfriend had been arguing about money when she went down the street and attempted to call 911. Beigh tried to take the phone out of her hand and she punched him in the face. She went to a nearby food pantry where a 911 call was placed to law enforcement.

Beigh admitted he did not want the woman to call 911 and said that he “wanted to handle the matter without law enforcement.”

The California native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

