Saturday, November 20, 2021
Concerts will benefit new building for House of Hope ministry

By Staff Report

A pair of upcoming concerts will benefit a new building for the House of Hope ministry.

The performances by Angie Rose and Ryan Loeckel will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at New Covenant United Methodist Church.

A new campus is being planned for House of Hope
A new campus is being planned for House of Hope.

You can sign up for seats at www.thevillagesentertainment.com/concerts/

Rose, on piano and vocals, and Loeckel, on violin and vocals, will be performing Christmas melodies.

House of Hope is a non-profit, residential, faith-based addiction recovery program. Plans are under way to purchase land and build a new campus. For more information, contact Mary Starkey at (352) 348-0840 or [email protected]

 

