District Office in The Villages will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday

The District Customer Service Center and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal business hours resume on Monday, Nov. 29.

All Recreation Centers, Offices, District Offices, fitness clubs and boat tours will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. The outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for your enjoyment. While the offices will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 26 the recreation centers and fitness clubs will reopen.

Guest ID Card, Trail Fee and Activity registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. – noon on Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

Regular office hours will resume Monday, Nov. 29.

