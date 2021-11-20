Fausto Recchia, age 95, of The Villages, FL, passed away on October 30, 2021. He was born on September 5, 1926 in Casa Verde, Italy. He graduated from Newark High School (NJ), and served in the US Army during WWII. He worked as a Union Carpenter for 50 years and was a crossing guard for 7 years in Hamilton, NJ. He was also a member of Saint Marks Church. He enjoyed playing Bocce, Bowling, Golf, Gardening, Card Playing and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vardina Recchia; Children Lori (Allan) Vargo, Ronald Recchia, Dan (Valerie) Recchia, Lisa (Ronald) Capria, and Steven (Susan) Recchia; Sister Anna Murray; numerous nieces and nephews; 11 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Panfilia and Annibale Recchia; son Frank Recchia; 6 sisters and 1 brother. Services will be held Saturday November 20th at 10:00am at Dignity Life Center, 7134 powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in Fausto Recchia’s name.