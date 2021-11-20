74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 20, 2021
type here...

Fausto Recchia

By Staff Report
Fausto Recchia
Fausto Recchia

Fausto Recchia, age 95, of The Villages, FL, passed away on October 30, 2021. He was born on September 5, 1926 in Casa Verde, Italy. He graduated from Newark High School (NJ), and served in the US Army during WWII. He worked as a Union Carpenter for 50 years and was a crossing guard for 7 years in Hamilton, NJ. He was also a member of Saint Marks Church. He enjoyed playing Bocce, Bowling, Golf, Gardening, Card Playing and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vardina Recchia; Children Lori (Allan) Vargo, Ronald Recchia, Dan (Valerie) Recchia, Lisa (Ronald) Capria, and Steven (Susan) Recchia; Sister Anna Murray; numerous nieces and nephews; 11 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Panfilia and Annibale Recchia; son Frank Recchia; 6 sisters and 1 brother. Services will be held Saturday November 20th at 10:00am at Dignity Life Center, 7134 powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in Fausto Recchia’s name.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Medicare Advantage confusion

A Village of Pennecamp resident has some questions about a previous letter writer’s assertions about Medicare Advantage plans.

It’s getting difficult to book a tee time

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s getting difficult to book a tee time.

I’m happy with my Medicare Advantage plan

A reader from Decaturville, Tenn. contends she’s happy with her Medicare Advantage plan. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Larry Moran was right on Kyle Rittenhouse

A Village of Santiago resident is in complete agreement with Larry Moran’s recent Letter to the Editor about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Are Christmas decorations going up too early?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if Christmas decorations are going up too early in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos