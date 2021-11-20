69.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Mark your calendar for changes to trash pickup over Thanksgiving

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 25. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13
If you live in Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday,

Nov. 25. Collection will be on Monday, Nov. 29.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), Thursday collection will be moved to Friday, Nov. 26, and Friday collection will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 27.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation or recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 25. Trash will be collected on Monday, Nov. 29.

