To the Editor:

We have received our property tax bills and we can see what it costs in bond maintenance charges on the bill. For those of us living south of 466 in Districts 5-13, we are paying 98 percent of the maintenance costs while the commercial districts of Sumter Landing and Brownwood are paying 2 percent of the maintenance costs.

Reed Panos had written an Op-Ed a few days back explaining the details of how this works because of the creation of Project Wide Advisory Committee (PWAC) in 2013.

It is simply unfair taxation of the homeowners in Districts 5-13 and it has to be corrected, whether by State Law or by a Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of the homeowners.

There is no state of Florida Statute that allows this type of taxation difference between homeowners and commercial districts. We should all be paying a fair maintenance tax based on the assessed values of our property, whether commercial or residential.

Let us bring some sanity to this inequity and REDUCE OUR BOND MAINTENANCE TAX.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere