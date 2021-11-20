62.5 F
Sandhill Cranes Performing Mating Dance At Bonifay Championship Golf Course

By Staff Report

Check out these sandhill cranes performing a long mating dance at the Bonifay Championship Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Who really ended up being on trial?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers his thoughts on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage confusion

A Village of Pennecamp resident has some questions about a previous letter writer’s assertions about Medicare Advantage plans.

It’s getting difficult to book a tee time

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s getting difficult to book a tee time.

