Saturday, November 20, 2021
Suspected prowler in The Villages fined after spending week in jail

By Meta Minton
Ryan LeClerc
Ryan LeClerc

A suspected prowler who was carrying a flashlight when he was was apprehended in the wee hours in The Villages has been fined and released after a week in jail.

Ryan LeClerc, 40, who lives at 710 Tarrson Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 30 when he was wearing a hoodie that was covering his head near the intersection of Cortez Avenue and Agua Avenue in the Village of El Cortez, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had been walking up and down driveways and looking into vehicles.

When officers approached LeClerc, he was “instantly confrontational and uncooperative,” the report said. He refused to provide his name and address. He tensed up when officers attempted to handcuff him. They took him to the ground and in so doing discovered a flashlight in his pocket.

The Vermont native was arrested on a charge of prowling.

Lake County Court records indicate he was released from jail on Nov. 5 after pleading no contest in the case. He was fined $373 for court costs and was allowed to sign up for a payment plan.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

