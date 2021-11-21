Compassionate Friends to join in candle lighting ceremony to remember lost loved ones

The Compassionate Friends will join in a worldwide candle lighting ceremony to remember lost loved ones.

The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield.

“It is a night to remember children, grandchildren and siblings who have left us too soon,” said Cheryl Dungan, chapter leader for The Central Florida Chapter of The Compassionate Friends.

A children’s tribute video will be shown of some of the children, whose families that have reached out to The Compassionate Friends. Songs and poems will also be included in the program.

The chapter recently began meeting again as COVID-19 restrictions. For more information, contact Dungan at (352) 3247-1942.