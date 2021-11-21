78.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 21, 2021
type here...

Mary Ann Esner

By Staff Report
Mary Ann Esner
Mary Ann Esner

Mary Ann Esner (85) passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was born August 30, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Irene and John Tomcik.

Mary Ann’s greatest joy in life was family. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Donald, her daughter, Cheryl Arko, her son-in-law, David Arko, her grandchildren, Lindsey and Kaitlyn Arko and her sister, Charlotte Qua. She will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, David Esner and her sister, Dolores Kalich. Mary Ann graduated from St. Stephens High School. She retired as an executive secretary from Sears Credit Central where she worked for over 25 years. She was an avid quilter, always creating beautiful memorabilia for family and friends. She enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and getting together with friends.

There will be visitation on Tuesday, November 23rd from 2 to 4pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL. A mass will be held at a later date at St. Mark The Evangelist Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider contributing to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice in her memory.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage mess

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio describes a nightmarish situation with Medicare Advantage.

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Who really ended up being on trial?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers his thoughts on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos