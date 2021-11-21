Mary Ann Esner (85) passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was born August 30, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Irene and John Tomcik.

Mary Ann’s greatest joy in life was family. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Donald, her daughter, Cheryl Arko, her son-in-law, David Arko, her grandchildren, Lindsey and Kaitlyn Arko and her sister, Charlotte Qua. She will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, David Esner and her sister, Dolores Kalich. Mary Ann graduated from St. Stephens High School. She retired as an executive secretary from Sears Credit Central where she worked for over 25 years. She was an avid quilter, always creating beautiful memorabilia for family and friends. She enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and getting together with friends.

There will be visitation on Tuesday, November 23rd from 2 to 4pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL. A mass will be held at a later date at St. Mark The Evangelist Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider contributing to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice in her memory.