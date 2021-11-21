78.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 21, 2021
type here...

Medicare Advantage mess

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a retired employee of a health insurance company, I am finding out more on the subject and I do not like it. From 2013, still working, Medicare became my primary payor due to ESRD. I worked to retirement last year at 71. I fell, did not break anything but was in and out of CCF and SNFS. All billed Medicare as primary and my employer secondary. EXCEPT one village idiot who billed Advantage and billed me $818, copay. REALLY!! They even took me to small claims court!! All the facilities I dealt with in Parma incorrectly billed Advantage instead of Medicare as they should have. Ambulance, inpatient care, dialysis. Billing ME!! It is now open enrollment and I will change. It costs me $68.10 per month, now. After 33 years of employment, mainly auditing Medicare claims, I need to look further.

Joane Johnson
Cleveland, Ohio

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Medicare Advantage mess

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio describes a nightmarish situation with Medicare Advantage.

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Who really ended up being on trial?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers his thoughts on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage confusion

A Village of Pennecamp resident has some questions about a previous letter writer’s assertions about Medicare Advantage plans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos