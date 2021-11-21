72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 21, 2021
type here...

Puc Puggy DAR enjoys Enrichment Academy instructor’s lesson about first Thanksgiving

By Staff Report

Jack Ciotti from The Enrichment Academy entertained and enlightened the Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR at their monthly meeting on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Saddlebrook Recreation. Center.

Jack Ciotti from The Enrichment Academy offered a lesson on the first Thanksgiving
Jack Ciotti from The Enrichment Academy offered a lesson on the first Thanksgiving.

He gave a pop quiz on the first Thanksgiving to kick off his presentation. To everyone’s surprise, one of the main reasons the Pilgrims had autumnal feasts was to get fat since there was no means of food preservation at the time and a big belly was considered a sign of wealth. Also, when the Pilgrims said they planted corn, they actually planted wheat. And contrary to popular belief, Pilgrims considered Thanksgiving as a day of fasting.

Ciotti went on to give the history of the holiday down to the present day. Following his presentation, chapter members enjoyed a feast of their own.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unethical to sell home not in compliance with deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends it is unethical for a real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage mess

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio describes a nightmarish situation with Medicare Advantage.

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos