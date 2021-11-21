Puc Puggy DAR enjoys Enrichment Academy instructor’s lesson about first Thanksgiving

Jack Ciotti from The Enrichment Academy entertained and enlightened the Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR at their monthly meeting on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Saddlebrook Recreation. Center.

He gave a pop quiz on the first Thanksgiving to kick off his presentation. To everyone’s surprise, one of the main reasons the Pilgrims had autumnal feasts was to get fat since there was no means of food preservation at the time and a big belly was considered a sign of wealth. Also, when the Pilgrims said they planted corn, they actually planted wheat. And contrary to popular belief, Pilgrims considered Thanksgiving as a day of fasting.

Ciotti went on to give the history of the holiday down to the present day. Following his presentation, chapter members enjoyed a feast of their own.