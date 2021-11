To the Editor:

This letter is in response to the article “Wisconsin widow attempting to sell patio villa in violation of deed restriction.”

The sale-pending sign was posted by an agent working for Properties of The Villages. It is unethical for that real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions. Shouldn’t the elected members for the CDD 8 Board of Supervisors have asked that question?

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere