The Villages
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Villager seriously injured after knocked from golf cart in crash near Colony Cottage Recreation Center

By Meta Minton

A Villager was seriously injured after he was knocked from his golf cart in a crash near Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The 78-year-old Villager had been driving the golf cart at 6:45 p.m. Saturday westbound on the golf cart path approaching the intersection of Morse Boulevard when the golf cart collided with the north curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The Villager was ejected from the golf cart which continued southwest until colliding with a light support pole.

The Villager was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

