Sunday, November 21, 2021
Villager tasered after police chase hopes to resume ‘peaceful contact’ with wife

By Meta Minton
Jesse Ray Eger

A Villager who was tasered earlier this month after a police chase is hoping to persuade a judge to allow him to resume “peaceful contact” with his wife.

Jesse Ray Eger, 69, remains free on $8,000 bond following his arrest Nov. 4.

Eger was at the wheel of a red Ford Explorer as he was pursued by Wildwood police down Marsh Bend Trail. The pursuit was initiated after Eger fled an alleged altercation with his wife at their home on Messina Drive in the Village of DeLuna.

The officer had his emergency lights and sirens activated, but Eger disregarded them and kept driving, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Police pursued this vehicle to U.S. 301 and northbound Interstate 75. When Eger finally stopped, an officer ordered him to the ground, but Eger refused to comply. Eger began walking backward in what looked like an attempt to re-enter his vehicle. The officer warned Eger that he would be tasered, however, he continued to refuse to obey.  The officer deployed his Taser X26, but the impact did not stop Eger. Another officer fired a stun gun at Eger, which “incapacitated” him, the report said.

His wife told police they had been involved in a “heated argument.” She said she locked herself in the master bedroom, but Eger kicked the door open. He grabbed a clothes basket and threw his clothes into. His wife tried to stop him from leaving, but he shoved her to the floor of the master bathroom. She had suffered bruises on her forearm and a bump on the back of her head where she hit the tile floor of the bathroom.

Eger was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest and battery.

His attorney, Gail Grossman, has filed a motion in Sumter County Court seeking permission for her client to resume “peaceful contact” with his wife, to whom he has been married since 2003. A hearing on the motion is set for Dec. 21 before Judge Mary Hatcher.

