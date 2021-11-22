A perfect Christmas gift for Trumpers

To the Editor:

Just heard about something that, if true, may provide a wonderful Christmas gift for many Villagers. Donald J. Trump is publishing a PHOTO BOOK!!!! It will contain some captions that he, himself, made up!

A copy costs only $75 …but wait…one signed by Donald J. Trump, or some flunky he told to do it, is available for a mere $230. (Of course, any accusations of this being a con man’s attempt at taking your money is FAKE NEWS!)

Don’t wait, order now and often!

Jerry Ragan

Village of McClure