74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...

A perfect Christmas gift for Trumpers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just heard about something that, if true, may provide a wonderful Christmas gift for many Villagers. Donald J. Trump is publishing a PHOTO BOOK!!!! It will contain some captions that he, himself, made up!
A copy costs only $75 …but wait…one signed by Donald J. Trump, or some flunky he told to do it, is available for a mere $230. (Of course, any accusations of this being a con man’s attempt at taking your money is FAKE NEWS!)
Don’t wait, order now and often!

Jerry Ragan
Village of McClure

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Flag poles with a political agenda

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on blatantly political flags flying in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A perfect Christmas gift for Trumpers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident offers a suggestion for the Trumpers on your Christmas list.

Don’t tread on me – or my flag!

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says “Don’t Tread On Me,” or my flag.

Unethical to sell home not in compliance with deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends it is unethical for a real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos