Band of Brothers lends hand with Beyond the Walls Thanksgiving distribution

Members of the Band of Brothers assisted the Beyond the Walls Food Pantry in Fruitland Park in the distribution of Thanksgiving meals (turkeys and hams and all the trimmings) over the weekend.

It was an extra special event this year since they were able to provide milk, eggs and butter due to the $3,600 donation provided earlier this month.

The Band of Brothers is an Incorporated 501(c)(3) organization of more than 600 veterans from all services and theaters. The group meets regularly at City Fire on Tuesdays at Lake Sumter Landing and Thursdays in Brownwood.