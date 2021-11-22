Douglas Reid Townsend, Sr. of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021 at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. Doug was born August 2, 1935 in Woodland Junction, ME, son to James and Goldie (Cox) Townsend. Doug spent his early years in Woodland before relocating with his family to South Portland, ME. After graduating high school Doug enrolled in the United States Marine Corps. Upon discharge from the Marines Doug started a position at Chandler Evans in West Hartford, CT while pursuing his degree in Elementary Education at Central Connecticut State University. It is during those years Doug met his wife, Mary (Reynolds) Townsend, who was an elementary school teacher in New Britain, CT. After earning his degree from Central, Doug went on to earn a Masters in Urban Education during his thirteen years serving the Hartford, CT school system, seven as an elementary school teacher and six as the Principal of the Mark Twain School. Doug moved to the Manchester, CT school system where he spent 20 years as an administrator leading Verplanck Elementary School. It was during those years that Doug also owned Randall’s Formal Wear on Franklin Ave in Hartford, which evolved into Randall’s Catering focused on weddings and special events. Doug and Mary retired to Rye Beach, NH where they enjoyed years of hosting their many grandchildren for annual 4th of July beach vacations, fishing trips, lobster feasts and Thanksgiving. After Mary’s passing in 2004, Doug relocated to The Villages, FL in 2006, where he met his beloved partner, Shirley Reeder. When Doug and Shirley weren’t traveling the world together they were either hosting or attending social events or greeting friends at the Tiki bar in his garage. Doug spent countless hours in the garage relaxing and always told friends, if the garage door is open please stop for a visit. Doug was predeceased by his wife, Mary Townsend, his son, John Townsend, and his grandson, Neil St. Amour. He is survived by his partner, Shirley Reeder, of The Villages, FL, his two brothers Richard Townsend and James Townsend (wife Peggy) of Maine with several nieces and nephews, his four children, Susan St. Amour of Portland, ME, Douglas Townsend, Jr. (wife Anne) of West Hartford, CT, Peter Townsend (wife Ann) of Omaha, NE, Robert Townsend of Fremont, OH, ten grandchildren, Elizabeth, Douglas III (wife Sumaya), Paige (fiance John), Hannah, Hallie, Steven (wife Erin), Sarah (husband Tyler), Mark (wife Madelyne), Luke, Olivia, and his great grandchild, Lauren St. Amour. A private family ceremony will be planned in Rye, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund Pediatric Brain Tumor Clinic at Dana-Farbe