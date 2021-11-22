65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...

Douglas Reid Townsend

By Staff Report
Douglas Reid Townsend
Douglas Reid Townsend

Douglas Reid Townsend, Sr. of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021 at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. Doug was born August 2, 1935 in Woodland Junction, ME, son to James and Goldie (Cox) Townsend. Doug spent his early years in Woodland before relocating with his family to South Portland, ME. After graduating high school Doug enrolled in the United States Marine Corps. Upon discharge from the Marines Doug started a position at Chandler Evans in West Hartford, CT while pursuing his degree in Elementary Education at Central Connecticut State University. It is during those years Doug met his wife, Mary (Reynolds) Townsend, who was an elementary school teacher in New Britain, CT. After earning his degree from Central, Doug went on to earn a Masters in Urban Education during his thirteen years serving the Hartford, CT school system, seven as an elementary school teacher and six as the Principal of the Mark Twain School. Doug moved to the Manchester, CT school system where he spent 20 years as an administrator leading Verplanck Elementary School. It was during those years that Doug also owned Randall’s Formal Wear on Franklin Ave in Hartford, which evolved into Randall’s Catering focused on weddings and special events. Doug and Mary retired to Rye Beach, NH where they enjoyed years of hosting their many grandchildren for annual 4th of July beach vacations, fishing trips, lobster feasts and Thanksgiving. After Mary’s passing in 2004, Doug relocated to The Villages, FL in 2006, where he met his beloved partner, Shirley Reeder. When Doug and Shirley weren’t traveling the world together they were either hosting or attending social events or greeting friends at the Tiki bar in his garage. Doug spent countless hours in the garage relaxing and always told friends, if the garage door is open please stop for a visit. Doug was predeceased by his wife, Mary Townsend, his son, John Townsend, and his grandson, Neil St. Amour. He is survived by his partner, Shirley Reeder, of The Villages, FL, his two brothers Richard Townsend and James Townsend (wife Peggy) of Maine with several nieces and nephews, his four children, Susan St. Amour of Portland, ME, Douglas Townsend, Jr. (wife Anne) of West Hartford, CT, Peter Townsend (wife Ann) of Omaha, NE, Robert Townsend of Fremont, OH, ten grandchildren, Elizabeth, Douglas III (wife Sumaya), Paige (fiance John), Hannah, Hallie, Steven (wife Erin), Sarah (husband Tyler), Mark (wife Madelyne), Luke, Olivia, and his great grandchild, Lauren St. Amour. A private family ceremony will be planned in Rye, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund Pediatric Brain Tumor Clinic at Dana-Farbe

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unethical to sell home not in compliance with deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends it is unethical for a real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage mess

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio describes a nightmarish situation with Medicare Advantage.

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos