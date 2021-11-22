Habitual offender with inoperable headlight arrested with marijuana in Wildwood

A habitual offender driving a sport utility vehicle with an inoperable headlight was arrested with marijuana in Wildwood.

Michael Angelo Dieguez, 38, of Kissimmee was driving the silver Nissan SUV Thursday night on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for the headlight violation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check revealed he has been classified as a habitual traffic offender and his license has been revoked.

The officer making the traffic stop smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A bag containing marijuana was found in the vehicle along with a “rolling tray.”

Dieguez was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond. He was issued a written warning for the headlight infraction.