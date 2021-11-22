65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...

Raymond Geoffrey Hocking

By Staff Report
Raymond Hocking
Raymond Hocking

Raymond Geoffrey Hocking of the Villages, FL passed away at the age of 77. Raymond was born on December 16, 1943 in Bedford, England, but has lived in the United States for over 30 years.  He was a police constable and business owner in England, and a Casino Manager in Nevada, who loved golf and playing his three grandchildren at chess.  Raymond is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Ann Hocking; his sons Gary and Stephen Hocking; beloved daughter Carolyn Ann Delrie; and grandsons Alexander Hocking, Travis Delrie and Cayden Delrie.  Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Church @ The Springs, 1601 Tracy Avenue, Lady Lake FL.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unethical to sell home not in compliance with deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends it is unethical for a real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Medicare Advantage mess

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio describes a nightmarish situation with Medicare Advantage.

Reduce our bond maintenance tax

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the bond maintenance tax paid by residents of The Villages should be reduced.

Supplement vs. Advantage

A reader from Georgia, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on Medicare Advantage plans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos