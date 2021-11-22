Raymond Geoffrey Hocking of the Villages, FL passed away at the age of 77. Raymond was born on December 16, 1943 in Bedford, England, but has lived in the United States for over 30 years. He was a police constable and business owner in England, and a Casino Manager in Nevada, who loved golf and playing his three grandchildren at chess. Raymond is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Ann Hocking; his sons Gary and Stephen Hocking; beloved daughter Carolyn Ann Delrie; and grandsons Alexander Hocking, Travis Delrie and Cayden Delrie. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Church @ The Springs, 1601 Tracy Avenue, Lady Lake FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.