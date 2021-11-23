53.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
type here...

Betty Hughes

By Staff Report
Betty Hughes
Betty Hughes

On November 16 the Lord took Betty, age 95, from this earth to join the love of her life, Leon, in heaven. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, knitting and supporting her husband. Born to Frieda and Edward Nowak in Cincinnati, Ohio, she spent her entire life in Cincinnati prior to moving to the Villages in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Dawson and son-in-law Arnold Skaar. She was also grandmother to Jonathan and Matthew (Penny) Dawson and great-grandmother to Jack, Emma and Nathan. Visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxely in the Villages from 3:00-5:00 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Internment will be in Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Cornerstone Hospice.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Flag poles with a political agenda

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on blatantly political flags flying in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A perfect Christmas gift for Trumpers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident offers a suggestion for the Trumpers on your Christmas list.

Don’t tread on me – or my flag!

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says “Don’t Tread On Me,” or my flag.

Unethical to sell home not in compliance with deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends it is unethical for a real estate agent not to inform potential buyers that the home is not in compliance with the deed restrictions

Mind your own business when it comes to freedom of expression

A Village of Santiago resident argues that residents offended by freedom of expression should mind their own business. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos