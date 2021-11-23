Betty Hughes

On November 16 the Lord took Betty, age 95, from this earth to join the love of her life, Leon, in heaven. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, knitting and supporting her husband. Born to Frieda and Edward Nowak in Cincinnati, Ohio, she spent her entire life in Cincinnati prior to moving to the Villages in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Dawson and son-in-law Arnold Skaar. She was also grandmother to Jonathan and Matthew (Penny) Dawson and great-grandmother to Jack, Emma and Nathan. Visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxely in the Villages from 3:00-5:00 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Internment will be in Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Cornerstone Hospice.