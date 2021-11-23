51.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
type here...

Cook at Margarita Republic arrested after alleged attack on his girlfriend

By Meta Minton
Craig Alan McDonald
Craig Alan McDonald

A cook at Margarita Republic was arrested at the Spanish Springs Town Square restaurant after an alleged attack on his girlfriend.

Craig Alan McDonald, 43, who resides at 321 Chula Vista Ave. in The Villages, was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. Monday on a felony charge of battery by strangulation. He was arrested after showing up for work at the restaurant.

His live-in girlfriend called police after McDonald put his hands around her neck and squeezed until she could not breathe, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He also spit on her and threw water in her face, the report said. He left for work and she called police. The woman, who has been living with McDonald since May, had “had visible bruising/scratches around her throat area consistent with someone being strangled,” the arresting office wrote in the report.

When McDonald was questioned at the restaurant, he claimed they had been arguing and he pushed her “because she was attacking him.”

McDonald was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

McDonald, who has a history of arrests, was living with his mother last year in the Village of Antrim Dells, when he was arrested with a different woman in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A different view of the Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace man takes a different look at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Mass vaccination of kids against COVID-19 could be tragedy

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the mass vaccination of children against COVID-19 could turn out to be a tragedy.

MSNBC offered left wing, biased coverage during Rittenhouse trial

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that MSNBC offered left wing, biased coverage during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Flag poles with a political agenda

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on blatantly political flags flying in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A perfect Christmas gift for Trumpers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident offers a suggestion for the Trumpers on your Christmas list.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos