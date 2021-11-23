Habitual offender driving Jaguar arrested in Fruitland Park

A habitual offender driving a Jaguar was arrested in Fruitland Park.

Herbert Leevon James, 28, who lives at 1504 Spring Lake Cove Land in Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of the gray Jaguar traveling westbound on Pine Ridge Dairy Road, when a Fruitland Park police officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate.

During a traffic stop, James claimed he had no identification. A records check revealed James has been classified as a habitual offender and his license has been revoked.

James was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.