Tuesday, November 23, 2021
By Staff Report
John Frame, 81, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away November 17, 2021. John was born September 19th, 1940 in West Virginia, graduating from Richwood High School in 1958. Following graduation, John began a long career at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where he met his wife of fifty years, Alexis (Belluscio) Frame. John and Alexis raised their three daughters in the Akron, Ohio area, before retiring to Lady Lake in 2000. The retirement was well deserved as he had worked hard at Goodyear for forty-one years, retiring as the Director of Information Technology. John is survived by his loving wife, Alexis; his daughter Allison Scott, son-in-law Damon Scott and their daughters Alexa and Camryn Scott, of Dublin, Ohio; his daughter Meredith Nelson, son-in-law Ryan Nelson and their children, Rylee and Spencer of Hilliard, Ohio; and his daughter Jennifer Frame of Cleveland Ohio. John also leaves his sister Joyce (Frame) Anthony of Mogadore, Ohio; his sister Karen (Frame) Karpinski of Nashville, Tennessee; and his sister Jo Ellen (Hunt) Hamrick of Huntington, West Virginia. John was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, his mother Gladys Macel and his brother, Charles Thomas Frame.

