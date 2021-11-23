61.1 F
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
By Staff Report
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Maida, 74 of The Villages, Fl, formally of Mattituck (L.I.), N.Y. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972 then went on to work for the Suffolk County N.Y. Sheriffs Dept. where he retired after 26 years of service. Joe was pre-deceased by his parents Vincent Maida and Carole (Marchisella) Maida and is survived by Patricia, his wife of 42 years. He leaves behind a son Kevin (Shannan) and three grandchildren who he cherished KJ (Kevin Joseph), Brody and Maddison, his brother Carmine, 2 brothers-in-laws David Benson and David Harmen (Melanie) and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. He had enjoyed hunting, traveling, and various other activities including weekly bocce ball games, pool, and golf with friends. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E. CR 462, Wildwood, FL on December 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a charity of your choice.

