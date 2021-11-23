Village of Bradford woman gets hole-in-one at Palmer Legends

Patti Varn of the Village of Bradford got a hole-in-one over the weekend at Hole #6 of Riley Grove at Palmer Legends Championship Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Patti Varn of the Village of Bradford got a hole-in-one over the weekend at Hole #6 of Riley Grove at Palmer Legends Championship Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.