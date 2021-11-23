51.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Village of Bradford woman gets hole-in-one at Palmer Legends

By Staff Report

Patti Varn of the Village of Bradford got a hole-in-one over the weekend at Hole #6 of Riley Grove at Palmer Legends Championship Golf Course.

Patti Varn celebrates after getting a hole in one
Patti Varn celebrates after getting a hole in one.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

