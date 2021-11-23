51.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
type here...

Water Oaker arrested after hypodermic needles found in vehicle’s glovebox

By Meta Minton
Shara Ellen Emmett
Shara Ellen Emmett

A Water Oak resident was arrested after hypodermic needles were found in the glovebox of a vehicle she was driving.

Shara Ellen Emmett, 41, who lives at 682 Cedar Lane in the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, was driving a white Mitsubishi on Friday when an officer ran a check on the license plate and found it belonged on a 2001 Honda Odyssey, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Save-A-Lot on Main Street.

Emmett appeared to be “extremely nervous.” When the officer asked for the vehicle’s registration, Emmett claimed the vehicle belonged to a friend and said she did not know where the registration was kept. When she opened the glovebox, hypodermic needles were “in plain view.” A search of the vehicle turned up multiple clear pre-filled plastic bags which contained fentanyl and methamphetamine. A scale was also found in the vehicle.

Emmett was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $8,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A different view of the Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace man takes a different look at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Mass vaccination of kids against COVID-19 could be tragedy

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the mass vaccination of children against COVID-19 could turn out to be a tragedy.

MSNBC offered left wing, biased coverage during Rittenhouse trial

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that MSNBC offered left wing, biased coverage during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Flag poles with a political agenda

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on blatantly political flags flying in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A perfect Christmas gift for Trumpers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident offers a suggestion for the Trumpers on your Christmas list.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos