Water Oaker arrested after hypodermic needles found in vehicle’s glovebox

A Water Oak resident was arrested after hypodermic needles were found in the glovebox of a vehicle she was driving.

Shara Ellen Emmett, 41, who lives at 682 Cedar Lane in the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, was driving a white Mitsubishi on Friday when an officer ran a check on the license plate and found it belonged on a 2001 Honda Odyssey, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Save-A-Lot on Main Street.

Emmett appeared to be “extremely nervous.” When the officer asked for the vehicle’s registration, Emmett claimed the vehicle belonged to a friend and said she did not know where the registration was kept. When she opened the glovebox, hypodermic needles were “in plain view.” A search of the vehicle turned up multiple clear pre-filled plastic bags which contained fentanyl and methamphetamine. A scale was also found in the vehicle.

Emmett was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $8,500 bond.