Edward J. Mills, 69, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Harry and Jeannette (Beers) Mills, one of 7 children. Ed was a graduate of Haverhill Trade School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy. Ed loved the ocean. He spent many years working in the fishing industry – gill netting, scalloping, and lobstering. He also spent several years selling automobiles, mobile homes, and modular houses. After moving to Florida, he enjoyed golfing and fishing trips with The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club. Ed was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed family vacations to the theme parks or the beach and looked forward to family Sunday dinners with the whole gang. He loved to play the role of “Grumpy” Grampy.Ed will be sadly missed by his wife of 36 years Cheryl (Hutchinson) Mills, children Meggan (Mills) Hanson of Ocala, FL, Joseph Mills of Ocala, FL, and Samantha Mills of The Villages, FL, and grandchildren Lillian and Knowlen Hanson. Ed will also be greatly missed by his brothers Harry Mills and wife Susan of Naples, FL, Kenneth Mills and wife Deborah of Kingston, NH, William Mills of TX, and sister Jeannette (Mills) Borges of Plaistow, NH, as well as many nephews and nieces. Ed was predeceased by his parents and brothers Ronald Mills and Robert Mills. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.