57.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
type here...

Edward J. Mills

By Staff Report
Edward J. Mills
Edward J. Mills

Edward J. Mills, 69, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Harry and Jeannette (Beers) Mills, one of 7 children. Ed was a graduate of Haverhill Trade School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy. Ed loved the ocean. He spent many years working in the fishing industry – gill netting, scalloping, and lobstering. He also spent several years selling automobiles, mobile homes, and modular houses. After moving to Florida, he enjoyed golfing and fishing trips with The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club. Ed was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed family vacations to the theme parks or the beach and looked forward to family Sunday dinners with the whole gang. He loved to play the role of “Grumpy” Grampy.Ed will be sadly missed by his wife of 36 years Cheryl (Hutchinson) Mills, children Meggan (Mills) Hanson of Ocala, FL, Joseph Mills of Ocala, FL, and Samantha Mills of The Villages, FL, and grandchildren Lillian and Knowlen Hanson. Ed will also be greatly missed by his brothers Harry Mills and wife Susan of Naples, FL, Kenneth Mills and wife Deborah of Kingston, NH, William Mills of TX, and sister Jeannette (Mills) Borges of Plaistow, NH, as well as many nephews and nieces. Ed was predeceased by his parents and brothers Ronald Mills and Robert Mills. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A different view of the Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace man takes a different look at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Mass vaccination of kids against COVID-19 could be tragedy

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the mass vaccination of children against COVID-19 could turn out to be a tragedy.

MSNBC offered left wing, biased coverage during Rittenhouse trial

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that MSNBC offered left wing, biased coverage during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Flag poles with a political agenda

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on blatantly political flags flying in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A perfect Christmas gift for Trumpers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident offers a suggestion for the Trumpers on your Christmas list.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos