Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Guest IDs will be available Friday and over weekend  in The Villages

By Staff Report

Guest ID card, trail fee and activity registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. – noon on Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

All Recreation Centers, Offices, District Offices, fitness clubs and boat tours will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. The outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for your enjoyment. While the offices will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 26 the recreation centers and fitness clubs will reopen.

The District Customer Service Center and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal business hours resume on Monday, Nov. 29.
Regular office hours will resume Monday, Nov. 29.

