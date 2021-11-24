Margaret Elizabeth Greene, age 92, of Belleview, Florida, died on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at West Marion Hospital, in Ocala, Florida. Peg was born in Essex, New York, the only child of Howard Coonan and Viola (Salter) Coonan. Through the late 1940’s and 1950’s she worked as an office assistant for a book and magazine clearinghouse company in New York City. In 1958 she was hired as a civil service secretary at Suffolk County Air Force Base in Riverhead, NY. There, she met her husband, John Edmond Greene. They were married on February 11, 1961, and were married almost 42 years before John’s death in January, 2003. In 1965, Peg, along with her husband, and their son, John Howard Greene, moved to Belleview, Florida, where she would reside the rest of her life. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Ocala, Florida, where for a number of years she volunteered in both the church office and the financial office, and was engaged in a variety of volunteer and social groups and activities of the congregation. Peg was also a fan of University of Florida Gator athletics. Peg is survived by her aforementioned son, John (and wife Nancy) Greene, of St. Louis, Missouri; and one grandson, Adam Timothy Greene of Arden, North Carolina.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran School, 1915 Southeast Lake Weir Avenue, Ocala, Florida, 34471; and Grace Chapel Lutheran School, 10015 Lance Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Missouri, 63137.