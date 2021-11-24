68.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
type here...

Miami man without license arrested a Okahumpka Service Plaza

By Meta Minton
Kevin Ramon Urbina Fernandez
Kevin Ramon Urbina Fernandez

A Miami man driving without a license was arrested at the Okahumpka Service Plaza.

Kevin Ramon Urbina Fernandez, 23, was driving a black Hyundai sedan at about noon Sunday when a police officer ran the license plate and found the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Okahumpka Service Plaza.

Fernandez was “extremely nervous and fidgeting.” He presented the officer with a U.S. passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license and has never been issued one.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why are judges releasing criminals back onto the street?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Summerfield reader asks why judges are releasing criminals back onto the street.

Who is Ron DeSantis?

So who is Gov. Ron DeSantis? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Largo resident provides an answer.

Biden is giving away our country and it starts at the border

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South contends that President Biden is giving away our country, and it starts at the southern border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A different view of the Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace man takes a different look at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Mass vaccination of kids against COVID-19 could be tragedy

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the mass vaccination of children against COVID-19 could turn out to be a tragedy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos