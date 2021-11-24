Miami man without license arrested a Okahumpka Service Plaza

A Miami man driving without a license was arrested at the Okahumpka Service Plaza.

Kevin Ramon Urbina Fernandez, 23, was driving a black Hyundai sedan at about noon Sunday when a police officer ran the license plate and found the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Okahumpka Service Plaza.

Fernandez was “extremely nervous and fidgeting.” He presented the officer with a U.S. passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license and has never been issued one.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.