Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Official who took on trolls in The Villages files to seek another term

By Meta Minton
Gary Kadow

An official who took on the trolls in The Villages has filed to seek another term on the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

Gary Kadow of the Village of Lynnhaven this week filed paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office he will run for another term on the CDD 5 board. He has served for 12 years on the CDD 5 board, four of those years he has been chairman and four of those years he served as vice chairman.

Kadow has been in the headlines over the past year as he led the effort to do away with anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance in CDD 5. Earlier this month, the CDD 5 Board of Supervisors reviewed data from recent months and concluded that the decision to disallow anonymous complaints is having the desired result. Other community development districts in The Villages are paying attention to what is happening in CDD 5 when it comes to anonymous complaints.

Kadow also serves as chairman and founder of Project SOS – Support Our Soldiers, Inc.

