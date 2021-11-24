68.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
type here...

Thanksgiving holiday brings changes to trash pickup schedules in The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 25. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13
If you live in Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday,

Nov. 25. Collection will be on Monday, Nov. 29.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), Thursday collection will be moved to Friday, Nov. 26, and Friday collection will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 27.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation or recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 25. Trash will be collected on Monday, Nov. 29.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why are judges releasing criminals back onto the street?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Summerfield reader asks why judges are releasing criminals back onto the street.

Who is Ron DeSantis?

So who is Gov. Ron DeSantis? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Largo resident provides an answer.

Biden is giving away our country and it starts at the border

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South contends that President Biden is giving away our country, and it starts at the southern border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A different view of the Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace man takes a different look at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Mass vaccination of kids against COVID-19 could be tragedy

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the mass vaccination of children against COVID-19 could turn out to be a tragedy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos