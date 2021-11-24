The 2021 Tree Lighting Festival will kick off Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

The headline act will be Johnny Wild & The Delights. There will also be performances by the Silver Rockettes, Aloha O’ Ka Hula, the Original Villages Belly Dancers and the Sweet n’ Sassy Line Dance Team.

The fun will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. The highlight of the evening will be the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Spanish Springs Town Square – The Tree Lighting Festival will be Tuesday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. Rocky & the Rollers will be the headline act.

Brownwood Paddock Square – The Tree Lighting Festival will be Friday, Dec. 3 at Brownwood. Blonde Ambition will be the featured performer.