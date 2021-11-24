68.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
type here...

Village of Hawkins woman’s Scottish heritage pays off at prestigious Ohio Star Ball

By Staff Report
Villager Joan Bys dances with her partner Alexander Novikov
Villager Joan Bys dances with her partner Alexander Novikov

A Villager’s Scottish heritage paid off at the prestigious Ohio Star Ball dance competition.

Joan Bys of the Village of Hawkins on Nov. 18 earned a place among the top ballroom couples in the United States during the Ohio Star Ball

The competition is held at the Columbus Convention Center every year. Bys qualified to compete in the Best of the Best Finale held during the Ohio Ball, which is the largest ballroom competition in America and featured on PBS.

To qualify, dance couples must win their division at one of the pre-selected competitions held across the United States, and then dance off against other winners to determine the best dance couple. Bys and her teacher, Alexander Novikov of California, earned their spot to the final at the Emerald Ball, which was held in Texas this past April. After moving to The Villages in May, Bys continued to travel to California in order to train with Novikov for the Best of the Best Finale.

The chosen couples are asked to perform a specially choreographed number for a panel of top judges at the Ohio event. Bys drew on her Scottish heritage to develop a quickstep to bagpipe music. The top six couples are then recognized in the grand final, which contained 24 entrants. Bys and Novikov earned a fourth-place finish and $300.

Novikov is the owner of Edelweiss Premier Ballroom, which is the top dance studio in California. He was a mayoral candidate for the City of Upland in California and recently appeared on the PBS documentary Human: The World Within.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why are judges releasing criminals back onto the street?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Summerfield reader asks why judges are releasing criminals back onto the street.

Who is Ron DeSantis?

So who is Gov. Ron DeSantis? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Largo resident provides an answer.

Biden is giving away our country and it starts at the border

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South contends that President Biden is giving away our country, and it starts at the southern border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A different view of the Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace man takes a different look at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Mass vaccination of kids against COVID-19 could be tragedy

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the mass vaccination of children against COVID-19 could turn out to be a tragedy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos