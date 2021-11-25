To the Editor:

In the early 1960’s there was almost a nuclear confrontation based on the areaway Provence of Katanga, which was home to cobalt mines.

A cousin of mine Sgt. Harold Julien died alongside the man he was to protect Dag Hamerskqould, when the plane they were on was shot down in the Congo.

It’s 80 years later, Biden mandates electric vehicles and his son Hunter sells the biggest cobalt mine in the world to China. Today cobalt is the key ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles. Most EV batteries are and will be made in China

Phil Berkowitz

Village of Tamarind Grove