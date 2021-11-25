73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 25, 2021
type here...

Cobalt and China

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In the early 1960’s there was almost a nuclear confrontation based on the areaway Provence of Katanga, which was home to cobalt mines.
A cousin of mine Sgt. Harold Julien died alongside the man he was to protect Dag Hamerskqould, when the plane they were on was shot down in the Congo.
It’s 80 years later, Biden mandates electric vehicles and his son Hunter sells the biggest cobalt mine in the world to China. Today cobalt is the key ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles. Most EV batteries are and will be made in China

Phil Berkowitz
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Cobalt and China

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends President Biden is handing the future over to China. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Death of columnist in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Charlotte woman, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns the passage of one of her favorite columnists from The Villages Daily Sun.

Why are judges releasing criminals back onto the street?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Summerfield reader asks why judges are releasing criminals back onto the street.

Who is Ron DeSantis?

So who is Gov. Ron DeSantis? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Largo resident provides an answer.

Biden is giving away our country and it starts at the border

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South contends that President Biden is giving away our country, and it starts at the southern border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos