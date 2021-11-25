63.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Lady Lake detective tracks down COVID-19 masked-suspect who sold car with fraudulent VIN

By Meta Minton
Joel Nolasco
Joel Nolasco

A Lady Lake detective has tracked down a COVID-19 masked-suspect who sold a car with a fraudulent vehicle identification number.

The suspect was wearing a “distinctive” white baseball hat and a face mask when he was caught on surveillance video last year at the Sunoco station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. The purchaser of the vehicle was able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Joel Nolasco of Kissimmee, thanks in part to a comparison to a booking mugshot from the Osceola County Jail, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Lady Lake Police Department Detective Matthew Duryea.

Nolasco was booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail on felony charges of fraud and dealing in stolen property. Bond was set at $12,000.

