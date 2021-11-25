Laurence D. Conway

Larry was born on August 28, 1933 to Laurence P. and Agnes Louise Conway of Irish Catholic descent in Wakefield, MA and grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens, NY. On October 14, 1989, he was married to Sharon Brunhuber for 31 years, before her passing. Larry had a magnetic personality. He was a force of nature. A true, loyal and generous man. Larry was a Local 361, Union Ironworker out of Brooklyn for 36 years and retired at the age of 65. He was a 16 year resident of The Villages who enjoyed the game of golf and an avid Whitetail Hunter. Larry is survived by his son, Larry, his wife Susie and grandson, Christopher. Daughter, Suzy, grandson, 2nd Lt. Brendan P. Brown, granddaughter, Caitlyn and grand-daughter, Violet. He is, also, survived by his granddaughter, Nicole Moore. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Agnes, wife Sharon, sister Joan and brother-in-law John Scanlon, son Richard and daughter Debra Moore. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center 3975 Wedgwood Lane The Villages on Friday, Nov. 26 from 10 am-12:30 pm.