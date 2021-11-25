74.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 25, 2021
By Staff Report
Linda Cornelia Walter, age 84, of The Villages, Florida was saved by Yeshua on April 21, 2021 went to Heaven on November 13, 2021. She was born in Orlando, Florida on January 22, 1937. She was a teacher and taught elementary through middle school. Some of her hobbies included singing, dancing, and playing golf. She is survived by her daughter Letitia Hale of The Villages, Florida; and her sisters Deborah Anne Flanagan of Oviedo, Florida and Diana Rivet of Orangeburg, New York. She is preceded by her parents Herbert and Anne Mosher; son Philip Kerry Hale; and daughter Celeste Thompson. No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Chosen People Ministry, Ifoundshalom.com.

