Missing Lady Lake man found while son dogged by allegations of exploitation

An 83-year-old Lady Lake has been located and is safe while his 55-year-old son spent Thanksgiving behind bars and is dogged by allegations of exploitation of his elderly father.

George Sisk went missing Oct. 20, having last been seen at the Marriott TownePlace Suites Hotel at Spanish Springs in The Villages. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance. He was located earlier this week and is said to be safe, according to Lady Lake Police Department.

Sisk was last seen with his 55-year-old son, Daniel Sisk. He was booked Wednesday at the Marion County Jail on a warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of grand theft. He was being held without bond.

Adult protective services had attempted to intervene in the father-son relationship and on Oct. 18 sought an injunction in Marion County Court for protection against exploitation of a vulnerable adult. That petition was denied by a judge. However, another motion was e-filed earlier this week, again seeking protection for the elder Sisk.