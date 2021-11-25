Next phase of work to begin at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466

The next phase of work will begin Monday at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

Sumter County has announced that the milling and paving operation will commence next week. Due to the low temperature at night, the high-polymer asphalt paving operation will begin during the daytime. The lane closures will be utilized during the daytime hours between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution at the intersection during the construction. Partial lane closures are to be expected, and heavy machinery will be working near the travel way. The paving operation is expected to be completed Thursday, Dec. 2.

An $863,604 contract was awarded in January to CW Roberts Contracting Inc. of Wildwood to add a second turn lane to westbound traffic turning south from CR 466 and a right turn lane for drivers turning north on Morse Boulevard.

In April, Sumter County agreed to make a change to the project after pleas from Fairway Christian Church and Hope Lutheran Church, which are located nearby. Church leaders had argued that the original plan would create Sunday-morning bottlenecks when the large congregations enter and leave the parking lots on the north side of County Road 466. The cost of adding a turn lane to accommodate the churches is $170,479.