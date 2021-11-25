73.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Properties at Lake Sumter Landing don’t pay their fair share

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have received our tax bill for this year. The last item on the Bill is the Maintenance Tax to pay for infrastructure. This is not true for Commercial Properties at 1000, 1142, 1030 and 1045 Old Mill Run Road owned by The Villages Operating Company. They pay NO MAINTENANCE TAX. In fact, there is no item for Maintenance Tax on their bills. Anyone can view these bills on the Sumter County website.
How is this possible that commercial properties don’t have to pay for maintenance of the infrastructure?

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident questions why commercial properties at Lake Sumter Landing aren’t paying their fair share of maintenance taxes.

