Thursday, November 25, 2021
Sheriff’s Office’s food pantry needs donations this holiday season

By David Towns

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has put out a call for help with stocking its food pantry this holiday season. 

Community Outreach Coordinator Theresa Cooper said the sheriff’s office averages delivery of about 50 to 60 food boxes for Sumter County families in need during the holiday season. This year they need holiday food, cranberrys, instant potatoes, gravy, stuffing and can goods.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office offers a food pantry for those in need.

Shortly after the construction of the Sheriff’s Annex 20 years ago at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, Sheriff Bill Farmer started the food pantry as deputies reported that they were finding some citizens suffering from food shortages. The food boxes help provide several meals for those experiencing food emergencies. The need increases during the Christmas season. Donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages.

Canned goods of all kinds are useful especially soups, vegetables, tuna and Chef Boyardee-type canned spaghetti. Dry pasta and peanut butter and jelly are needed. In addition to food, shampoo, soap and toothpaste are needed. 

Checks are also appreciated and will help keep the food pantry stocked through out the year. Checks should be made out to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Benevolent Fund.

