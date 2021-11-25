Summerfield man who blamed crash on diabetes actually drank pitcher of beer

A Summerfield man who initially blamed a crash on his diabetes was arrested on a drunk driving charge and admitted he’d consumed a pitcher of beer.

Eusebio Anibal Rivera Perez, 60, was involved in a crash while at the wheel of a white pickup at about 9:15 p.m. Monday on Main Street in Leesburg. When a Leesburg police officer arrived on the scene, Perez said he feared his blood sugar was high and indicated he is a diabetic. He had trouble walking and appeared to be off balance. The officer offered to have Lake EMS summoned to evaluate him, but Perez refused “multiple time,” according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The native of Puerto Rico struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .152 and .155 blood alcohol content.

He admitted to the police officer he’d been at a bar in Leesburg and consumed a pitcher of beer.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.