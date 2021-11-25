63.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Wild Turkey At The Chitty Chatty Preserve In The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this wild turkey spotted on the edge of the Chitty Chatty Preserve near the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

