Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors

To the Editor:

What’s up with homeowners insurance? I received a bill from a local broker with a 29+ percent in premiums from last year. After I paid the invoice, I received an invoice with a new premium which reflects a 59+percent increase. ($ 1,119.00 to $ 1785.00 ).

I’ve been told that it is all of the new roofs that have been installed or the higher appraised value of our homes are responsible for the increases and we should be happy about the new potentially higher selling price we could get.

That’s great if we were selling, but it is making it more difficult to remain in our homes.

I am not in favor of too much government running our lives, but it’s about time for the state government to look into this to determine if the insurance companies are gouging homeowners.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp