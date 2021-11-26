Jack D. Warnes, 90, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 22, 2021. Jack was born in 1931 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Kenneth and Marion Warnes. He graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnesota and attended Dunwoody Institute. His professions included; The U.S. Naval Reserve, Volunteer Fireman for the city of St. Louis Park MN, and Chief Building Inspector for the City of St. Cloud, MN. He was a Shriner, and a member of the American Legion and Eagles Club.

Jack enjoyed a long retirement with activities such as camping, travel, salmon fishing and woodworking. He spent 20 years living in Colorado before a recent move to The Villages, Florida. Jack had a strong love of God and his family. His survivors include the bright light of his life and wife of 70 years, Beth (Bragg), daughters Jackie Eveslage (Mike) and Pam Weyer (Tom), six grandchildren (Lindsay, Josh, Erin, Matt, Adam, and Jonathan), eight great-grandchildren and his sister Sandi Brown. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Joe Warnes. A private Celebration of Life will be held for the family. Please send prayers and positive thoughts in lieu of flowers.