Alma T. Totten, 94, of The Villages, Florida passed away November 23, 2021, at Advent Health of Ocala, Ocala, Florida. She was the wife of the late, C. Leon Totten. Alma was born in Hot Springs, Virginia a daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Thomas. Prior to her retirement she spent 30 years as a bookkeeper. She was of the Presbyterian faith. She enjoyed crocheting. She loved to read and in later times listen to audio books. Alma is survived by granddaughters, Alexis Williams of SC, Leah Stonebrook of PA and Heather Musselman of PA and 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Kenneth T. Totten III, and daughter Connie Totten-Oldham.