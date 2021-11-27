67.4 F
Cowboy statue gets a cleanup at Brownwood Paddock Square

By Staff Report

The statues at Brownwood Paddock Square were in need of restoration due to being exposed to Florida weather and outdoor elements (excessive sun/heat exposure, moisture and humidity).

The results of being exposed to these continuous conditions was the oxidation of the bronze statues. The bronze restoration process is a highly skilled-technical process, where experience and knowledge are required.

All work is completed by way of hand tools and a lot of elbow grease. The statues were first scrubbed clean with distilled water and a mild detergent. An assortment of brushes and a mild solvent was utilized to remove the oxidation, but not overused to remove the original patina that provides the character of the statues.

Cowboys before and after
The Cowboys statue at Brownwood recently got a cleanup.

Next, soft cotton cloths were used to thoroughly clean and wipe down the statues. Then, a propane torch was used to heat the statutes to the proper temperature and apply a Crystal Clear Carnauba Wax with horse hair brushes. Special care is a must during this step, as the wax is flammable and if excessive heat is applied the wax will flame up and burn off the original patina. Once cooled down, the surface is then buffed, bringing out the satin finish. Once restored, the statues will be maintained on a six-month schedule to preserve the bronze and the beautiful appearance of the statues.

