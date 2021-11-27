67.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Employee at RJ Gators in The Villages sentenced after swigging from bottle on job

By Meta Minton
Delmar John Hearns
An employee at RJ Gators restaurant in The Villages has been sentenced after swigging from a bottle at the bar while on the job.

Delmar John Hearns, 53, of Wildwood, was arrested in August on a charge of theft after he was caught  on surveillance footage consuming several ounces of Crown Royal at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

“In addition, due to the defendant’s actions, the remaining bottle of Crown Royal alcoholic beverage was discarded as it is no longer available for commercial consumption, due to health and sanitation concerns, causing additional loss to the business of $40,’’ a Sumer County sheriff’s deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit.

It also noted that as an employee, Hearns was not permitted to drink at work.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, Hearns plead no contest in the case. He was placed on probation for six months and was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service.

Hearns was arrested in 2015 on a charge of driving under the influence.

